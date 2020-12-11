В онлайн-формате прошла ежегодная церемония вручения игровой премии The Game Awards. Больше всего призов получила игра The Last of Us Part II — она победила в шести номинациях из девяти, на которые была предложена.
Игра года
DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Hades
Ghost of Tsushima
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Last of Us Part II
Лучшая работа геймдиректора
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Лучшая актёрская игра
Эшли Джонсон — Элли (The Last of Us Part II)
Лора Бэйли — Эбби (The Last of Us Part II)
Дайске Цудзи — Дзин Сакаи (Ghost of Tsushima)
Наджи Джитер — Майлз Моралез (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Логан Каннингэм — Аид (Hades)
Лучший экшен
DOOM Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Лучший приключенческий экшен
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part II
Лучшая RPG
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Лучший файтинг
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Лучшая семейная игра
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Лучшая стратегия или симулятор
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра
DIRT 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Лучший мультиплеер
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Лучшая игра-сервис
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Лучшая дебютная игра
Carrion — Phobia Game Studio
Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry
Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Head Games
Röki — Polygon Treehouse
Phasmophobia — Kinetic Games
Лучшая независимая игра
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Номинация Games for Impact — игры, затрагивающие социальные проблемы
If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfarer
Tell Me Why
Through the Darkest of Times
Инновации в области доступности для людей с ограниченными возможностями
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us Part II
Watch Dogs Legion
Лучшая работа художников
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Лучший аудиодизайн
DOOM Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II
Лучший саундтрек
DOOM Eternal — Мик Гордон
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Нобуо Уэмацу, Масаси Хамаузу, Мицуто Сузуки
Hades — Даррен Корб
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Гарет Кокер
The Last of Us Part II — Густаво Сантаолалья
Лучший нарратив
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
Лучшая VR- или AR-игра
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Лучшая мобильная игра
Among Us
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Café Mix
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends
Valorant
Лучший киберспортсмен
Иэн «Crimsix» Портер
Хео «Showmaker» Су
Ким «Canyon» Гьон-бу
Энтони «Shotzzy» Куэвас-Кастро
Матье «ZywOo» Эрбо
Лучшая киберспортивная команда
DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Team Secret (Dota 2)
Лучший киберспортивный ведущий
Эфьё «Sjokz» Депортере
Алекс «Machine» Ричардсон
Алекс «Goldenboy» Мендез
Джеймс «Dash» Паттерсон
Йорин «Sheever» ван дер Хейден
Лучший киберспортивный тренер
Дэнни «Zonic» Соренсен
Дай-хи «Crusty» Пак
Фабиан «Grabbz» Ломанн
Ли «Zefa» Джей-Мин
Рэймонд «Rambo» Люссье
Лучший стример или автор контента
Алана Пирс
Ник «NickMercs» Колчефф
Тимоти «TimtheTatman» Бетар
Джей-Энн Лопез
Рейчел «Valkyrae» Хофстеттер
Самая ожидаемая игра
Elden Ring
Halo Infinite
Horizon Forbidden West
God of War Sequel
Resident Evil Village
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel
